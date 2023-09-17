 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch Noche UFC post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With Noche UFC a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event title rematch between current UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and all-time great Valentina Shevchenko, a co-headliner pitting fan favorite Kevin Holland against surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena, and the return of 18-year-old bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr., there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

