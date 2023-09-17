Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought tooth and nail for the undisputed UFC women’s flyweight title last night (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but their main event rematch was eventually ruled a split draw (watch HERE).

In addition to the women’s flyweight headliner, Noche UFC played host to a collection of memorable fights, knockouts, and submissions. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Alex Reyes saw a comeback six years in the making spoiled by a vicious TKO finish by Contender Series product Charlie Campbell (see HERE)

Roman Kopylov delivered his fourth-straight knockout finish with a blistering body punch stoppage over Josh Fremd

A flyweight matchup between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda was spoiled by a horrendous error by referee Chris Tognoni (watch HERE)

Women’s strawweight contender Lupita Godinez dominated Elise Reed en route to a second-round rear-naked choke finish

Promising lightweight prospect Daniel Zellhuber lived up to the hype when the 24-year-old improved his UFC record to 2-1 with an anaconda choke over Christos Giagos (watch HERE)

18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. returned to the winner’s circle with a blistering 54-second TKO finish over Terrence Mitchell (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official Noche UFC post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Charlie Campbell

Performance of the Night: Loopy Godinez

Performance of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber

Performance of the Night: Raul Rosas Jr.

Performance of the Night: Roman Kopylov

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.