Noche UFC bonuses: Raul Rosas Jr. leads collection of five POTN winners

By Dan Hiergesell
Noche UFC: Grasso v Shevchenko 2 Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko fought tooth and nail for the undisputed UFC women’s flyweight title last night (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but their main event rematch was eventually ruled a split draw (watch HERE).

In addition to the women’s flyweight headliner, Noche UFC played host to a collection of memorable fights, knockouts, and submissions. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Alex Reyes saw a comeback six years in the making spoiled by a vicious TKO finish by Contender Series product Charlie Campbell (see HERE)
  • Roman Kopylov delivered his fourth-straight knockout finish with a blistering body punch stoppage over Josh Fremd
  • A flyweight matchup between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda was spoiled by a horrendous error by referee Chris Tognoni (watch HERE)
  • Women’s strawweight contender Lupita Godinez dominated Elise Reed en route to a second-round rear-naked choke finish
  • Promising lightweight prospect Daniel Zellhuber lived up to the hype when the 24-year-old improved his UFC record to 2-1 with an anaconda choke over Christos Giagos (watch HERE)
  • 18-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. returned to the winner’s circle with a blistering 54-second TKO finish over Terrence Mitchell (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official Noche UFC post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Performance of the Night: Charlie Campbell
  • Performance of the Night: Loopy Godinez
  • Performance of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber
  • Performance of the Night: Raul Rosas Jr.
  • Performance of the Night: Roman Kopylov

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

