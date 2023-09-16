Sam Alvey kept his winning ways going earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at the Karate Combat 41 card in La Romana, Dominican Republic, as the former UFC veteran turned in a vicious knockout stoppage over Adam Rosa.

Alvey left UFC on a sour note after losing eight of his final nine Octagon appearances, but “Smilin” finally got back into the win column with a TKO victory over Cameron Graham at B2 Fighting Series 183. Saturday’s Karate Combat debut was Alvey’s chance to turn in another impressive post-UFC performance.

Luckily for fight fans, Alvey turned back the clock and delivered one of his patented right hand knockdowns. He crushed Rosa with a right during a wild exchange inside and sent him crashing to the floor. Alvey quickly jumped on top and worked past Rosa’s flailing legs to score a few clean punches to put a stop to the fight.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Alvey, 37, still has pop at his age and could carve out a nice spot on the Karate Combat roster. However, we’re going to need to see a little more than a power right before we consider this a career resurgence for the “Smilin” Sam.