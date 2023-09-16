 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. returns with stunning 54-second knockout | Noche UFC

By Dan Hiergesell
Noche UFC: Rosas v Mitchell Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Young phenom Raul Rosas Jr. returned to the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and delivered a memorable 54-second TKO finish over bantamweight prospect Terrence Mitchell.

INAUGURAL NOCHE UFC EVENT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 16, 2023, to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling women’s Flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1-ranked contender, Valentina Shevchenko. In Noche UFC’s co-main event, all-action Welterweight standouts, Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland, will hook ‘em up in a fun 170-pound showdown.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Both fighters came out angry and landed solid shots in the opening seconds. Rosas Jr. is known for his wrestling and suffocating ground-and-pound, but the young kid was trying to prove a point so he willing stood and banged. During an exchange in the middle of the cage Rosas Jr. came out of nowhere to land a brutal counter left hand that stiffened Mitchell and dropped him.

Rosas Jr. quickly jumped on top for relentless ground-and-pound. Mitchell eventually rolled over to shell up and the referee stepped in for the stoppage. The crowd went absolutely bonkers as Rosas Jr. walked off with a huge victory.

Check out the final moments below:

Rosas Jr., 18, was coming off a disappointing loss to Christian Rodriguez this past April so this was a huge spot for the former Contender Series winner. The sky is the limit for the talented bantamweight youngster, especially if he can continue to develop the striking he displayed tonight on a pretty big stage.

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

