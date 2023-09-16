Young phenom Raul Rosas Jr. returned to the Octagon earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and delivered a memorable 54-second TKO finish over bantamweight prospect Terrence Mitchell.

Both fighters came out angry and landed solid shots in the opening seconds. Rosas Jr. is known for his wrestling and suffocating ground-and-pound, but the young kid was trying to prove a point so he willing stood and banged. During an exchange in the middle of the cage Rosas Jr. came out of nowhere to land a brutal counter left hand that stiffened Mitchell and dropped him.

Rosas Jr. quickly jumped on top for relentless ground-and-pound. Mitchell eventually rolled over to shell up and the referee stepped in for the stoppage. The crowd went absolutely bonkers as Rosas Jr. walked off with a huge victory.

Check out the final moments below:

RAUL ROSAS JR WITH THE LEFT HOOK PUTS DOWN MITCHELL IN 1 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/j86vwWS6R1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023

Rosas Jr., 18, was coming off a disappointing loss to Christian Rodriguez this past April so this was a huge spot for the former Contender Series winner. The sky is the limit for the talented bantamweight youngster, especially if he can continue to develop the striking he displayed tonight on a pretty big stage.

For complete Noche UFC results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.