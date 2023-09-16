Daniel Zellhuber cashed in on a main card bid earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the young lightweight prospect stopped veteran Christos Giagos with a slick second-round submission (anaconda choke).

Giagos was the betting underdog coming into the fight, but you wouldn’t have known. The veteran lightweight was able to land some really good shots throughout the first round and seemed to have an early edge on the scorecards.

That was until Zellhuber landed a heavy right hand that stunned Giagos early into the second. Giagos decided to go for desperate takedown, but Zellhuber immediately sunk in a lightning-quick anaconda choke to force the tap. It was pretty impressive.

Check out the final moments below:

DANIEL ZELLHUBER ANACONDA BRINGS THIS CROWD TO THEIR FEET #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/MNYsKy1yvM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 17, 2023

Zellhuber, 24, is now 2-1 inside of the Octagon after knocking off veteran Lando Vannata his last time out. Giagos was supposed to be a step up competition for the young Mexican fighter, but Zellhuber delivered the goods when it mattered the most.

