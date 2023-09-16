 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Daniel Zellhuber delivers slick anaconda choke to awaken main card | Noche UFC

By Dan Hiergesell
Noche UFC: Zellhuber v Giagos Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Daniel Zellhuber cashed in on a main card bid earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the young lightweight prospect stopped veteran Christos Giagos with a slick second-round submission (anaconda choke).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 16, 2023, to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling women's Flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1-ranked contender, Valentina Shevchenko.

Giagos was the betting underdog coming into the fight, but you wouldn’t have known. The veteran lightweight was able to land some really good shots throughout the first round and seemed to have an early edge on the scorecards.

That was until Zellhuber landed a heavy right hand that stunned Giagos early into the second. Giagos decided to go for desperate takedown, but Zellhuber immediately sunk in a lightning-quick anaconda choke to force the tap. It was pretty impressive.

Zellhuber, 24, is now 2-1 inside of the Octagon after knocking off veteran Lando Vannata his last time out. Giagos was supposed to be a step up competition for the young Mexican fighter, but Zellhuber delivered the goods when it mattered the most.

