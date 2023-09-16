 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! ‘Prelims’ submission overturned after video replay confirms horrendous referee error | Noche UFC

By Dan Hiergesell
Noche UFC: Chairez v Lacerda Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Edgar Chairez thought he captured a submission win over fellow flyweight Daniel Lacerda earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but his performance was eventually overturned due to an error by referee Chris Tognoni.

The flyweight bout was supposed to set the “Prelims” card on fire, but things started out slowly. Lacerda was eventually able to utilize his grappling to score a nice double leg takedown. Chairez defended nicely and fought to his feet when he found some space. That’s when the fight took a weird turn.

Lacerda shot in for another takedown, but this time Chairez locked up a standing anaconda choke along the cage. It looked to be in tight, but Lacerda still had some fight left. Just about the same time color commentator and UFC bantamweight, Dominick Cruz, said that the referee needs to be patient with a potential stoppage, Lacerda’s arms looked to have fell limp and Tognoni immediately rushed in.

Lacerda was completely fine off the break leading everyone watching to believe the referee may have stopped the action prematurely. Upon video replay review, Tognoni did in fact jump the gun and did not give Lacerda enough time to defend Chairez’s submission attempt. The bout went from a submission win for Chairez to a No Contest (referee error).

