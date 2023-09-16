Fight fans were treated to a rare finish last night (Fri., Sept. 15, 2023) at LFA 167 from inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, as former Contender Series fighter Devin Smyth delivered an epic spinning wheel kick knockout in the main event.

Smythe, who lost his lone Contender Series bid to Brok Weaver back in 2019, was matched up against grappling expert Jonathan Piersma. The two welterweights were both headlining their first main event under the LFA banner.

The fight didn’t last all that long. After a brief feeling out period Smyth started to move in for the kill. He was clearly the more skilled fighter on the feet and was going to have his best chance to win in the standup. “The Prodigy” took full advantage and unloaded an epic spinning wheel kick along the cage with under one minute off the clock. The kick connected and sent Piersma crushing backwards into the fence.

Piersma was clearly out, but Smyth moved in for one final right hand that put the finishing touches on a spectacular stoppage. Check out the video highlights in the above player.

Smyth, 28, snapped a two-fight losing streak with this win and now pushes his professional MMA record to 10-3. This was clearly the biggest victory in the career of “Prodigy” as the Rashad Evans protege tries to rebuild momentum after his Contender Series dud.