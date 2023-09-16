A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw Lightweight Grand Prix alternate fight set for Bellator 301

Bellator 301 — which is set to go down inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 17, 2023 — just got another addition to its already stacked slate. That’s according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, who confirmed that A.J. McKee will face off against Sidney Outlaw in a 155-pound matchup.

Per the report, the matchup will serve as a Lightweight Grand Prix alternate bout, which means the winner will have the opportunity to join the party late should anything happen to any of the remaining participants of the $1 million tournament.

McKee was initially set to face Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in the opening round before a nasty staph infection forced him out. As a result, “Pitbulll” punched his ticket to the next round by defeated Roberto De Souza at Bellator X RIZIN 2. As for Outlaw, he was in line to take on Mansour Barnaoui before he was yanked after a failed drug test. Brent Primus filled the void and managed to get an upset win over Barnaoui.

Bellator 301 will feature a semifinal bout as the aforementioned Pitbull will take on Alexandr Shabliy to see who moves on to the finale against the winner of Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus. The event, however, will be headlined by a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amsov, and Jason Jackson. In the co-main event, Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, will face interim champion, Patchy Mix, in a title unification bout.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.