Noche UFC results, live streaming play-by-play updates | Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Noche UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Noche UFC will be headlined by the 125-pound rematch between newly-crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former division titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, welterweight up-and-comer Jack Della Maddalena collides with 170-pound “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland in the Noche UFC co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, bantamweight wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. returns to exchange leather with 135-pound sophomore Terrence Mitchell.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Noche UFC fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on all the Noche UFC action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2.” Without further delay, see below for the updated Noche UFC results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
NOCHE UFC QUICK RESULTS:
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
NOCHE UFC PLAY-BY-PLAY:
125 lbs.: UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Loading comments...