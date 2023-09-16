Noche UFC results, live streaming play-by-play updates | Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Noche UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Noche UFC will be headlined by the 125-pound rematch between newly-crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former division titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, welterweight up-and-comer Jack Della Maddalena collides with 170-pound “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland in the Noche UFC co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, bantamweight wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. returns to exchange leather with 135-pound sophomore Terrence Mitchell.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Noche UFC fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on all the Noche UFC action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2.” Without further delay, see below for the updated Noche UFC results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

NOCHE UFC QUICK RESULTS:

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

NOCHE UFC PLAY-BY-PLAY:

125 lbs.: UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: