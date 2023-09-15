A women’s flyweight rematch will lead the way tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) at Noche UFC live on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former champion Valentina Shevchenko tries to win back her belt against current titleholder Alexa Grasso.

In case you forgot, Grasso shocked the MMA world this past March at UFC 285 when she upset Shevchenko with a fourth-round submission finish. It was by far the biggest victory for Grasso to date and a win that crowned her the undisputed UFC women’s flyweight champion. Shevchenko, who came into the fight as one of the best pound-for-pound female fighters of all time, is going to do everything in her power to win the title back this weekend in “Sin City.”

Check out the final staredown between Grasso and Shevchenko below from Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins:

In co-main event action, welterweight contender Kevin Holland will put his toughness to the test in an intriguing clash with surging Australian fighter Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is cruising with two-straight finishes over worthy veterans Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio, while Della Maddalena has carved out an impressive 5-0 record since his Octagon debut back in 2022.

Check out their final faceoff below:

Finally, young phenom Raul Rosas Jr. will make his return to the Octagon after coming up short against talented bantamweight prospect Christian Rodriguez his last time out. The 18-year-old Rosas still possesses all the talent in the world, but he’ll need to shine against struggling prospect Terrence Mitchell this weekend in Las Vegas to regain any momentum he may have lost.

The final staredown between Rosas and Mitchell is below:

