Sam Alvey pulled his best Daniel Cormier impression during Friday’s official weigh ins for Karate Combat 41, as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mainstay utilized the infamous “towel trick” to hit the light heavyweight mark.

Alvey, who was finally released from UFC back in Aug. 2022 after losing eight out of his final nine trips to the Octagon, signed with Karate Combat last month. He is expected to fight Adam Rosa as part of Saturday’s Karate Combat 41 card in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The matchup will be contested at 205 pounds.

On Friday, Alvey made his way to the scale for official weigh ins. “Smilin” didn’t waste any time before disrobing and getting ready for a close call. As Alvey stepped on the scale he looked to have balanced himself on the towel that his team was holding up. If you’ve ever seen this technique before it is often used in wrestling to keep your weight off the scale. Alvey quickly jumped on and then jumped off once his weight was approved.

Check out the footage in the above video player and let us know what you think.

Now, we’re not 100% certain that this is exactly what Alvey did. But if we learned anything from Cormier’s infamous “towel trick” or Khamzat Chimaev’s botched scale attempt it’s that this technique works if executed correctly.

In any case, Alvey officially hit the light heavyweight mark and his scheduled bout with Rosa will go on as planned. The UFC veteran is hoping to continue his winning ways after snapping a nine-fight losing streak this past May with a TKO win over Cameron Graham at B2 Fighting Series 183.