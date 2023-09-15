UFC’s Dana White vows to protect daughter from ‘nutty, insane’ trans movement in sports

Outspoken UFC CEO Dana White does not support the transgender movement in sports, preventing any possibility of female athletes, who were born as biological males, from competing inside the Octagon.

The topic has become a hot-button issue over the last few years — both legally and politically — and includes high-profile athletes like collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, as well as Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, among others.

White explained his position during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“We’re in a very strange place at the moment in sports,” Morgan said. “Where biological males are beginning to dominate biological females in women’s sports because they identify as women. What do you think about that?”

“Let me put it to you this way: I have a daughter, I don’t ever want to see a day where somebody who is a biological male is competing against my daughter,” White replied. “No, I think it’s another nutty, insane thing that’s happening in the world today, that we’re all trying to deal with. My daughter is a cheerleader, she’s not playing any competitive sports. It hasn’t happened in the cheer world yet.”

Transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay made her debut back in late 2022.

White is no stranger to the topic of transgender athletes in combat sports. Back in early 2013, then-UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione was suspended by the promotion for his comments toward Fallon Fox, who compiled a 5-1 record on the regional circuit.