Mike Perry wasn’t lying when he said a return to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) would be a “massive” pay cut.

According to a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry is going to make a whopping $8 million for his new contract under Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). “Platinum” has been the face of the promotion over the course of his first three fights and recently re-upped on a lucrative deal this past August.

“They made it very easy to stick with them,” said Perry. “I do really enjoy the boxing and having learned to deal with the bare-knuckle aspect of boxing, already having experience with it and stepping in there a few times against some good fighters.

“They made it really easy for me to choose them actually. They made it easy to say they were the only choice.”

Fighters sometimes blow smoke when pumping up a new contract, but this sounds pretty legit. So if any fight fans were bothered by Perry not testing free agency and going back to UFC to face the best fighters in the world they now know why,

“I have to say they put about $8 million on contract,” Perry said. “I’ll just go ahead and put that out there because f—k them, they’ve got to fight me now because I’m ready to make this money.

“I got this money on paperwork, I got this house I’m paying for. I’ve got this family I’m paying for. I’ve got all these expensive things going on. I’m ready to fight, promote, talk some sh-t and punch some people in their face.”

Perry, who turned 32 on Friday, is currently scheduled to weigh in and serve as a backup fighter for the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match this October. After that, “Platinum” will be plotting his return to the ring to continue his bareknuckle takeover, which has already included wins over Luke Rockhold and Michael Page.