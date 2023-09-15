UFC Hall of Famer arrested on third drunk driving charge, moves forward with MMA return anyway

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) analyst and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hall of famer Pat Miletich was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on Thursday morning (Sept. 14), following a stop by local police in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Miletich, 55, was booked into Scott County Jail and later released, according to KWQC.com, in what marks the third drunken driving offense for the Shuri-ryu black belt. Miletich was previously popped on separate charges in March 2019 and then again in July 2020.

According to the police report, Miletich admitted to drinking wine but refused all field sobriety tests, a blood test and a Breathalyzer. The responding officer noted Miletich had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and smelled of alcohol.

In addition, traffic cameras captured Miletich driving the wrong direction down a one-way street.

“The Croatian Sensation” is perhaps best known to the younger generation of fans for his role in the broadcast booth, but Miletich was a force to be reckoned with in the early days of MMA. Currently holding a 29-7-2 record, the wrestling standout made his Octagon debut at UFC 16: “Battle in the Bayou” way back in 1998.

Miletich will return to the cage opposite UFC veteran Mike Jackson for Caged Aggression MMA on Oct. 14 in Davenport.