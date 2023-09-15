Noche UFC early weigh ins video, LIVE results from Las Vegas | Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming Noche UFC mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound rematch between reigning flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former division titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Sept. 16, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between Kevin “Trailblazer” Holland and Jack Della Maddalena. What’s the occasion? Mexican Independence Day!

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the bantamweight showdown between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The Noche UFC early weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s ceremonial weigh ins later tonight at 6 p.m. ET in a separate video player RIGHT HERE.

Complete Noche UFC early weigh ins text results below:

Noche UFC Main Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)

Noche UFC Prelims Under Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

155 lbs.: Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

115 lbs.: Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)

