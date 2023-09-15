Live: Noche UFC ceremonial weigh ins video

With the Noche UFC early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023) “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I did a lot of adjustments for the second fight,” Grasso said during a special Noche UFC athlete panel. “We already shared the octagon 20 minutes together, and we also felt what we can bring to the table, and I will do everything to keep the fight on my feet. I was doing pretty well and that first round was amazing, and I’m going to bring everyone an amazing fight this Saturday.”

“I didn’t have to learn anything from the loss because Alexa, you’re saying you were doing pretty well, but I’m saying not enough for the victory,” Shevchenko countered. “It’s a good point because if you see all four rounds, I was winning the fight on my side before what happened.”

