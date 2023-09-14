Sean O’Malley threatens to ‘break’ Devin Haney, ‘Dream’ reminds him ‘MMA punks’ getting ‘knocked out by YouTubers’

Newly-crowned bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley is trying to follow the Conor McGregor blueprint for UFC champions: Win a division title, then jump to boxing to make real money. After all, wins and losses don’t really mean anything when you’re filthy rich.

That’s probably why “Suga” continues to antagonize pro boxers.

Not long after calling out Gervonta Davis, the 28 year-old O’Malley turned his attention to undefeated lightweight sensation Devin Haney. “The Dream” is fresh off his controversial decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko last May at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Haney retained the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

“I guess y’all MMA punks haven’t learned yet,” Haney fired back. “They getting knocked out by YouTubers but call out world champions.”

Haney, 24, is likely referring to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who got planked by Jake Paul back in late 2021. The power-punching “Problem Child” has also defeated MMA legends Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz in high-profile boxing matches.

In short, UFC fighters do not fare well in the “sweet science.”

That may change when former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou boxes WBC kingpin Tyson Fury this October in Saudi Arabia. Or it may not, since we already saw a similar situation between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather play out in summer 2017.

Until then, let’s hope O’Malley makes good on one of these two options.