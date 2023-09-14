Jorge Masvidal on Dillon Danis trolling Logan Paul’s fiancee: ‘Can you get mad at him? I don’t think so’

Jorge Masvidal believes Dillon Danis’ recent antics ahead of his upcoming boxing match have been fair game, for the most part.

The former Bellator Welterweight prospect, Danis, has had an interesting saga to get back in action. Last competing in a professional setting in June 2019, Danis scored a first round armbar over Max Humphrey and is now set to make his boxing debut opposite Logan Paul next month (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023).

Unfortunately for Danis, he may have pushed the envelope a little too much with his pre-fight “hype,” as he’s constantly berated Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, to the point of legal action being taken. Historically not a fan of personal lives being brought into fight promotion, the aforementioned Masvidal sees some leeway in favor of the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) ace.

“I’m not the biggest Dillon Danis fan but in this particular event, that’s not [Paul’s] wife, that’s his fiancee and I mean, she has it out there for the world to see, right?” Masvidal told Red Corner MMA. “It’s all public stuff that she put out there and he just did a highlight video, highlighting the stuff that she’s already done. So, I don’t believe in making and bringing wives and children into it, and religion, but that’s not his wife and she’s the one that puts that stuff out there.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s all like public stuff,” he continued. “Did he break into her phone and steal s—t from her phone? That’s a different story, but if you’re putting that out there for the world to see and this guy just highlighted that and then made a reel, can you get mad at him? I don’t think so.”

Masvidal was never one to back away from a trash-talk battle during his lengthy 52-fight career. Before retiring this past April 2023, “Gamebred” competed in a heated grudge match opposite old teammate and former best friend, Colby Covington, in March 2022. Covington ultimately won the bout via a unanimous decision, but the war carried on outside of the Octagon as Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington later that month.

While Danis hasn’t gone as far as to physically make any attempts towards Paul and company, he’s doing his best to throw off his first opponent in four years.

“It’s the fight game and the fight game is a psychological game,” Masvidal said. “Who knows what’s going through Logan’s head? Is Logan thinking about breaking up with more than breaking Dillon’s face? I don’t know.”