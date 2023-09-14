Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal has come a long way from fighting for a few dollars in random Floridian backyards! The retired UFC fan favorite revealed that he recently made his runway debut as part of the 2023 New York Fashion Week, sharing pictures and a video of his first time down the catwalk, signature hands-behind-the-back pose and all.

For a long time, Masvidal climbed the ranks of various promotions, establishing himself as a highly technical talent that could never quite get over the hump to become champion. All the same, he beat some top-notch fighters around the globe before finally making it to the UFC when the promotion bought Strikeforce.

Masvidal broke into title conversations, but mostly, he continued to fly under the radar until 2019. His breakout year saw him turn into a massive star on the strength of three consecutive knockout wins, including his record-setting flying knee of Ben Askren and BMF title reign.

Unfortunately, Masvidal wouldn’t win another fight after 2019, unless we count his alleged sucker shot over Colby Covington. He lost twice to Kamaru Usman, then was decision by both “Chaos” and Gilbert Burns. The final defeat prompted Masvidal to call it quits and announce his retirement ... For how long? “Gamebred” retired earlier this year, but he’s already talking about potential returns against Justin Gaethje or moving to boxing.

Beyond a potential return to combat sports, Masvidal is busy running his Gamebred FC promotion, which just last week pit Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum in a gloveless MMA legends match (watch highlights). In addition, he’ll eventually have to go to court over the Covington business, but that date keeps getting delayed.

Maybe that’s why he has the time for side quests like modeling?

Insomnia

UFC CEO Dana White has dropped more than a couple rants in the last 72 hours.

"One of the dumbest statements of all time."



Dana White does NOT share the same level of enthusiasm as one UFC executive when it comes to potential crossover appeal with WWE fans.



Full video: https://t.co/o0YpyRDqqr pic.twitter.com/DwQPitEPoL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 13, 2023

The WelterWAIT division never fails. Maybe Shavkat Rakhmonov can save us all ...

As of now, non of the top 10 UFC welterweights have been scheduled to fight in any welterweight bouts. They have been inactive for: pic.twitter.com/T1Mj6r9bep — Ovin Vithanage (@OvinVithanage) September 12, 2023

Jack Jenkins’ arm looks like it was run over after UFC 293.

Jack Jenkins’ arm post-UFC 293 pic.twitter.com/cFTuKJav74 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 12, 2023

Heavyweight Jon Jones working the pads:

Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France rebooking is likely coming to an Apex near you ...

Mickmaynard, offered me to fight this little New Zealand bitch

Let’s see if he’s going to answer. You better bring your whole team to vegas . — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) September 13, 2023

The special belt design is awesome. Will Alexa Grasso have better luck hanging onto hers than Yair Rodriguez?

Here is a look at the custom championship belt for UFC Noche designed by Jacobo and María Ángeles.



The detail on it is very intricate. pic.twitter.com/K4Fb9vOqKL — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 13, 2023

Arnold Allen is offering up some free coaching tips.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Three different ways to wreck the arm, plus free elbows to the face? Yeah, this is an absolutely terrible position.

Elbows to the nose in a rear triangle, crazy pic.twitter.com/3lt8jV6uce — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) September 12, 2023

I love the feinted switch step before the initial high kick — incredible KO!

The mask cannot be good for peripheral vision.

Random Land

The internet is going wild with alien news. Fake? Real? Will it affect anything at all? Hell if I know!

Mexican Government unveiled an Alien corpse to the public that is 1,000 years old #Aliens pic.twitter.com/5XVxN6zp9k — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2023

Midnight Music: One of the better Kurt Cobain posthumous demos.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.