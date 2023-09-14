 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Retired UFC star Jorge Masvidal makes runway debut during New York Fashion Week

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal has come a long way from fighting for a few dollars in random Floridian backyards! The retired UFC fan favorite revealed that he recently made his runway debut as part of the 2023 New York Fashion Week, sharing pictures and a video of his first time down the catwalk, signature hands-behind-the-back pose and all.

For a long time, Masvidal climbed the ranks of various promotions, establishing himself as a highly technical talent that could never quite get over the hump to become champion. All the same, he beat some top-notch fighters around the globe before finally making it to the UFC when the promotion bought Strikeforce.

Masvidal broke into title conversations, but mostly, he continued to fly under the radar until 2019. His breakout year saw him turn into a massive star on the strength of three consecutive knockout wins, including his record-setting flying knee of Ben Askren and BMF title reign.

Unfortunately, Masvidal wouldn’t win another fight after 2019, unless we count his alleged sucker shot over Colby Covington. He lost twice to Kamaru Usman, then was decision by both “Chaos” and Gilbert Burns. The final defeat prompted Masvidal to call it quits and announce his retirement ... For how long? “Gamebred” retired earlier this year, but he’s already talking about potential returns against Justin Gaethje or moving to boxing.

Beyond a potential return to combat sports, Masvidal is busy running his Gamebred FC promotion, which just last week pit Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum in a gloveless MMA legends match (watch highlights). In addition, he’ll eventually have to go to court over the Covington business, but that date keeps getting delayed.

Maybe that’s why he has the time for side quests like modeling?

UFC CEO Dana White has dropped more than a couple rants in the last 72 hours.

The WelterWAIT division never fails. Maybe Shavkat Rakhmonov can save us all ...

Jack Jenkins’ arm looks like it was run over after UFC 293.

Heavyweight Jon Jones working the pads:

Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France rebooking is likely coming to an Apex near you ...

The special belt design is awesome. Will Alexa Grasso have better luck hanging onto hers than Yair Rodriguez?

Arnold Allen is offering up some free coaching tips.

Three different ways to wreck the arm, plus free elbows to the face? Yeah, this is an absolutely terrible position.

I love the feinted switch step before the initial high kick — incredible KO!

The mask cannot be good for peripheral vision.

The internet is going wild with alien news. Fake? Real? Will it affect anything at all? Hell if I know!

Midnight Music: One of the better Kurt Cobain posthumous demos.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

