Live: Noche UFC media day video feat. Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special media day for those fighters competing at the upcoming Noche UFC: “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Sept. 16, 2023) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chief among them are event headliners Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, who run it back for the flyweight strap in this weekend’s main event.

Welterweight co-headliners Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena, along with Raul Rosas Jr., Terrance Mitchell, Daniel Zellhuber, Christos Giagos, Fernando Padilla, and Kyle Nelson will also be in attendance. The Noche UFC media day stream goes LIVE at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above.

“I would love to knock her out, but I would also like to submit her again with a rear-naked choke so people don’t think it was luck, a mistake or anything like that,” Grasso told the MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca. “I had my plan really clear. I knew she was going to turn, and that was it. It could end by submission, it could be a knockout, but I will win.”

For the rest of the Noche UFC fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.