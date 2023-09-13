Starstruck Dana White lauds Laura Sanko as ‘Ronda Rousey of commentating’ — should Joe Rogan fanboys be nervous?

Dana White is gushing for Laura Sanko.

The former Invicta FC fighter, who commentates for the promotion’s “Contender Series” proving ground on Tues. nights, recently made her pay-per-view (PPV) debut, filling in for longtime mouthpiece Joe Rogan at UFC 293 in Sydney.

MMA fans were blown away after she “killed it” from bell to bell.

“I always say this: The key to being successful in life is knowing what you want to do,” White told reporters at the “Contender Series” press conference. “Once you know who you are and know exactly what it is you wanna do, you get up everyday and you grind until you get it. She’s the perfect example of that. What she’s done in such a short amount of time is amazing.”

There are currently no plans to have Sanko hold a regular spot on PPV broadcasts; however, the 40 year-old Chicagoan can be seen regularly on “Fight Night” cards, as well as the international “Road to UFC” events. More importantly, Sanko is paving the way for future generations of female MMA broadcasters.

Sort of like how Ronda Rousey opened new doors for female fighters.

“She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card,” White continued. “She’s a true professional, she knows she’s like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating. She knows she’s first, she knows she’s carrying the banner for women to break into this role, and she’s doing everything she can to make sure that she always is the best that she can possibly be. She’s an absolute pro and a beast.”

