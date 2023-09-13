She’s back! Kayla Harrison returns to PFL, faces former Bellator ‘Jewel’ on Nov. 24

Kayla Harrison is back.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist will make her featherweight return to the SmartCage when she battles former Bellator MMA headliner Julia “The Jewel” Budd as part of the PFL World Championships fight card, recently made official for Fri., Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington D.C., live on ESPN+ PPV.
“The stage is set for the 2023 PFL World Championship on Friday, November 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., and includes the return of MMA superstar Kayla Harrison to the PFL SmartCage,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The 2023 PFL Season will culminate with the biggest night in MMA, the 2023 PFL World Championship. Six incredible athletes will walk out of the PFL SmartCage with a PFL World Championship title and a $1 million check.”
Harrison (15-1) is looking to rebound from the first defeat of her professional career after falling to 2022 season champion Larissa Pacheco. As for Budd (17-6), she’s hoping to build on last June’s victory over the rough-and-tumble Martina Jindrova.
Here’s the current PFL World Championship fight card and lineup:
PFL Lightweight Championship
Clay Collard vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier
PFL Welterweight Championship
Sadibou Sy vs Magomed Magomedkerimov
PFL Heavyweight Championship
Renan Ferreira vs Denis Goltsov
PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship
Larissa Pacheco vs Marina Mokhnatkina
PFL Featherweight Championship
Jesus Pinedo vs Gabriel Braga
PFL Light Heavyweight Championship
Joshua Silveira vs Impa Kasanganay
PFL Featherweight Feature Fight
Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd
