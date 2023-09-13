She’s back! Kayla Harrison returns to PFL, faces former Bellator ‘Jewel’ on Nov. 24

Kayla Harrison is back.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will make her featherweight return to the SmartCage when she battles former Bellator MMA headliner Julia “The Jewel” Budd as part of the PFL World Championships fight card, recently made official for Fri., Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington D.C., live on ESPN+ PPV.

“The stage is set for the 2023 PFL World Championship on Friday, November 24, live from The Anthem in Washington D.C., and includes the return of MMA superstar Kayla Harrison to the PFL SmartCage,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The 2023 PFL Season will culminate with the biggest night in MMA, the 2023 PFL World Championship. Six incredible athletes will walk out of the PFL SmartCage with a PFL World Championship title and a $1 million check.”

Harrison (15-1) is looking to rebound from the first defeat of her professional career after falling to 2022 season champion Larissa Pacheco. As for Budd (17-6), she’s hoping to build on last June’s victory over the rough-and-tumble Martina Jindrova.

Here’s the current PFL World Championship fight card and lineup:

PFL Lightweight Championship

Clay Collard vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier

PFL Welterweight Championship

Sadibou Sy vs Magomed Magomedkerimov

PFL Heavyweight Championship

Renan Ferreira vs Denis Goltsov

PFL Women’s Featherweight Championship

Larissa Pacheco vs Marina Mokhnatkina

PFL Featherweight Championship

Jesus Pinedo vs Gabriel Braga

PFL Light Heavyweight Championship

Joshua Silveira vs Impa Kasanganay

PFL Featherweight Feature Fight

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

