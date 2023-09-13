 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fired-up Jared Cannonier cancels Strickland-Adesanya 2 — ‘F**k the rematch, I already beat the champion’

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Strickland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean Strickland shocked the MMA world by capturing a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Sydney, blowing open the middleweight division and creating an abundance of fresh matchups.

UFC President CEO Dana White, however, wants an immediate rematch.

Not surprisingly, that didn’t sit well with No. 4-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier, who already defeated Strickland in the UFC Vegas 66 headliner back in late 2022. That’s why the 39 year-old “Killa Gorilla” is calling for a rematch of his own.

“Hey Dana, f**k the rematch,” Cannonier wrote on White’s Instagram page. “I’ve already beaten your champion let’s do it again. Watch me break another record. I’m better than ever, you’ll see.”

He certainly looked better than ever during this record-setting drubbing.

Cannonier (17-6) has a fairly convincing argument for landing first crack at the 185-pound title, despite coming up short when he challenged Adesanya at UFC 276. But that would require “Killa Gorilla” to leapfrog the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev, who collide at UFC 284 next month in Abu Dhabi.

Good luck with that.

In This Stream

UFC 293 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Strickland

View all 78 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania