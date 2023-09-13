Dana White removed as UFC President following WWE merger

Dana White is no longer President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Following the official merger with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier this week, which has both promotions operating under the TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) banner, White has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UFC.

Lawrence Epstein remains Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UFC, according to a release from TKO, while Nick Khan continues at WWE in the role of President. The TKO Board of Directors will be led by Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board and consists of 11 members, including Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel.

“I’m excited about the future and what we’re going to do,” White said at the UFC “Contender Series” press conference. “And I always am, regardless, but after this merger, we’re just so much more powerful than we were yesterday. Everything that goes on here I determine. Nothing has changed. We’re going to continue to kick ass like we do every single year. For people that are fighters or media or whoever, this just takes this whole thing to another level. It’s so much bigger and so much more powerful. When you think about all the things that I want to do before my time is up here, today made that a lot easier and a lot more doable.”

White revealed plans for additional Performance Institutes around the world, including Mexico, and teased a future foray into the world of boxing. Not much is expected to change, operationally speaking, but UFC fighters in the twilight of their career could find themselves following Ronda Rousey’s lead by jumping to WWE.

