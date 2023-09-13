Noche UFC odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2

Despite the best efforts from fate and the injury bug, Noche UFC stumbles over the finish line this Saturday (Sept. 16, 2023) with an 11-fight lineup slated for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A women’s Flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko serves as the centerpiece, while Jack Della Maddalena battles Kevin Holland and Raul Rosas Jr. seeks redemption against Terrence Mitchell.

We can still make money from a wreck of a card. Here’s how ...

Related UFC Hires Betting Watchdog To Monitor Fighters

Jack Jenkins

He’d won the first round, but the writing was on the wall even before the slam. He was either too comfortable engaging Mariscal in the clinch or unable to make space. Either way, his boxing and low kicks were becoming increasingly minor factors.

Israel Adesanya

Kickboxing isn’t real, apparently. Strickland had the read and Adesanya was unable to adjust. I thought “The Last Stylebender” was on his way to turning things around after a strong second round saw him neutralize Strickland with effective feints, but it wasn’t to last.

What Went Right?

Gabriel Miranda, Carlos Ulberg, Kevin Jousset, Manel Kape, Alexander Volkov and Justin Tafa

Decisive wins for all. Nicely done.

Noche UFC Odds For The Under Card:

Lupita Godinez (-425) vs. Elise Reed (+330)

I’d ordinarily hesitate to recommend a bet on Godinez considering her inconsistency, but she holds all the cards in this matchup. We’ve seen over and over again that Reed can’t handle capable takedown artists, a bill Godinez more than fits.

Roman Kopylov (-355) vs. Josh Fremd (+280)

Fremd doesn’t offer anything that Kopylov hasn’t already overcome in his current three-fight win streak and is taking this on short notice to boot. His brand of attrition fighting won’t work against a superior striker who carries his power late.

Edgar Chairez (-250) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+205)

Skip it. Lacerda may be a disaster, but Chairez is his own breed of underwhelming.

Tracy Cortez (-120) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (EVEN)

I can’t pick Jasudavicius’ fights to save my life, so it’s probably best for everyone involved if I leave this one be.

Charlie Campbell (-380) vs. Alex Reyes (+300)

Reyes has been out for six years and we have no idea how he’ll look in the cage.

Josefine Knutsson (-485) vs. Marnic Mann (+370)

It’s genuinely hard for me to picture Knutsson losing this. If she plays keep-away and forces Mann to chase her, she’ll plug “The Sawed-Off Savage” with check hooks from bell-to-bell. If she humors Mann in the clinch, she’ll take her apart with knees and elbows. In short, slap Knutsson in a parlay.

Noche UFC Odds For The Main Card:

Valentina Shevchenko (-175) vs. Alexa Grasso (+145)

Speaking as someone who sang Grasso’s praises ahead of her UFC debut and was delighted to see her finally live up to her potential after years of uneven performances, I’m honestly very surprised that the lines are this close. Grasso had some early success, but Shevchenko was clearly in the driver’s seat through the second and third, racking up a full round of control time before the infamous spinning back kick. Shevchenko’s wrestling is so potent a weapon in this matchup that I have to lean her way here, especially at such narrow odds.

Jack Della Maddalena (-148) vs. Kevin Holland (+124)

If Della Maddalena is what I think he is, he should win this. He’s beaten taller, rangier men before — and even if Holland is too freakishly durable to get knocked out — he’s still proven vulnerable to the level of striking skill that Della Maddalena offers. Might as well take a swing.

Raul Rosas Jr. (-700) vs. Terrence Mitchell (+500)

Mitchell got manhandled by Cameron Saaiman, who’s very capable but explicitly not a wrestler. Rosas should destroy him without much issue.

Daniel Zellhuber (-270) vs. Christos Giagos (+220)

Zellhuber has a ton of height and reach on Giagos, but it’s hard to forget how passive he was against Trey Ogden two fights back. Let’s give him one more fight to prove that he can keep his foot on the gas before getting money involved.

Fernando Padilla (-258) vs. Kyle Nelson (+210)

Nelson has long been one of the more underwhelming members of UFC’s roster. He’d be 2-5 in the Octagon had the referee been competent in February’s draw with Doo Ho Choi and beating the limited Blake Bilder isn’t enough to convince me that he’s turned things around. Padilla’s height, reach and power should give him a clear edge.

Noche UFC Best Bets:

Parlay — Valentina Shevchenko and Raul Rosas Jr.: Bet $80 to make $62.99

Single bet — Jack Della Maddalena: Bet $60 to make $40.54

Parlay — Lupita Godinez and Roman Kopylov: Bet $80 to make $46.55

Parlay — Josefine Knutsson and Fernando Padilla: Bet $70 to make $46.97

Well, at least it’s not a pay-per-view (PPV) show. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

April Bailout: $400

August Bailout: $500

Current Total: $624.62

Related UFC Hires Betting Watchdog To Monitor Fighters

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Noche UFC fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest Noche UFC: “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.