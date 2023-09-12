Dominick Cruz set to return on commentary for Noche UFC

Dominick Cruz is getting back to work as a commentator.

Noche UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend (Sat., Sept. 16, 2023). With a big women’s Flyweight title fight rematch in the main event, the commentary team required some of the best. On call for the action will be play-by-play veteran, Jon Anik, as he’s accompanied by the returning ‘DCs,’ former UFC champions, Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz, on color, per MMA Junkie. Bruce Buffer will also be in the house, announcing the action while Megan Olivi acts as the roving reporter.

The last remaining Mexican UFC champion, Alexa Grasso, headlines the event as she will seek her first career title defense by once again defeating Valentina Shevchenko. The all-time great “Bullet” saw her lengthy title reign come to a halt via a fourth round rear-naked choke (watch highlights) against Grasso at UFC 285 in March 2023.

As for Cruz the fighter, “The Dominator” last entered the Octagon against Marlon “Chito” Vera in August 2022. Unfortunately for him, he suffered defeat via a fourth round head kick knockout (watch highlights).

The full Noche UFC line up can be seen below.

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

115 lbs.: Lupita “Loopy” Godinez vs. Elise Reed

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

155 lbs.: Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

115 lbs.: Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

