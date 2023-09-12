UFC Vegas 79 poster drops for ‘Fiziev vs. Gamrot’ on Sept. 23

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is less than two weeks away from the five-round lightweight headliner between Top 10 title contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, who collide atop the UFC Vegas 79 fight card on Sat., Sept. 23, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Fiziev (12-2), ranked one spot above Gamrot at No. 6, is looking to rebound from his “Fight of the Night” loss to lightweight “Highlight” reel Justin Gaethje. As for “Gamer” (22-2), his last trip to the Octagon resulted in a split decision victory over Jalin Turner. Gamrot is two years older than “Ataman” at age 32.

Top 15 featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell will serve as the 145-pound co-main event.

UFC Vegas 79 will also feature the welterweight showdown between Andre Fialho and Tim Means. Elsewhere in the lineup, Hannah Goldy collides with Mizuki Inoue at strawweight, while featherweight veterans Charles Jourdain and Ricardo Ramos hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.

For the latest UFC Vegas 79 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.