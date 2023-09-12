 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland breaks belt, repairs it with duct tape

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland is a lot of things, but it doesn’t appear that sentimental is an apt descriptor for the newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion. Less than two full days after shocking Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia to win the belt (watch highlights), Strickland has already managed to damage it.

In the video above, Strickland demonstrates the damage, which appears to be that the metal of one of the placards on the belt is separating from the leather. Naturally, Strickland turned to every handyman’s greatest ally to repair the tear: duct tape! A quick tear of the gray stuff, and it’s “good as new!”

Oddly enough, this damage and quick fix of the built goes along with Strickland’s post-fight speech, in which he implored fans to understand that the belt doesn’t matter, it’s how one lives that is important. Maybe there’s greater meaning here, symbolism and performance art.

After he picked apart Adesanya, I’m willing to believe anything.

Insomnia

Interesting times are ahead for both pro wrestling and UFC fans alike.

I need some Manel Kape venom to start my week correctly. Top player hater in UFC right now?

Excellent timing and good defensive responsibility on display here:

Tenshin Nasukawa is just unreasonably fast. Incredible speed on his left hand!

There is no universe where this doesn’t end up being a fun fight. Alex Morono’s got weird timing and sneaky power, but can he handle Joaquin Buckley’s mad athleticism?

Strickland’s kick defense is infamously bad. For him to adjust so well to Adesanya and really prioritize that aspect of his game successfully is still the most shocking part of UFC 293 to me.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Beautiful post of the lead hand into a cracking cross:

Yeah, this finish got seriously nasty, but there’s great technique on display here too. Pinning the wrist has become such a key strategy in doing damage from mount, and it leads to other great positions like the gift wrap too.

It’s never great when a high kick sneaks through the guard.

Random Land

Just missed it.

Midnight Music: Rock, 197171

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

In This Stream

UFC 293 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Strickland

View all 69 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania