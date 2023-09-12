Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland is a lot of things, but it doesn’t appear that sentimental is an apt descriptor for the newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion. Less than two full days after shocking Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia to win the belt (watch highlights), Strickland has already managed to damage it.

In the video above, Strickland demonstrates the damage, which appears to be that the metal of one of the placards on the belt is separating from the leather. Naturally, Strickland turned to every handyman’s greatest ally to repair the tear: duct tape! A quick tear of the gray stuff, and it’s “good as new!”

Oddly enough, this damage and quick fix of the built goes along with Strickland’s post-fight speech, in which he implored fans to understand that the belt doesn’t matter, it’s how one lives that is important. Maybe there’s greater meaning here, symbolism and performance art.

After he picked apart Adesanya, I’m willing to believe anything.

Interesting times are ahead for both pro wrestling and UFC fans alike.

September 11, 2023.



Today is the last day in history that a McMahon will have independent majority control of the WWE.



Endeavor's deal to purchase WWE and merge the promotion with UFC to form TKO is expected to close Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rEHA4iDpj9 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 11, 2023

I need some Manel Kape venom to start my week correctly. Top player hater in UFC right now?

Manel Kape on Israel Adesanya's loss: "Karma is a b****" #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/U5rgG66qXS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 10, 2023

Excellent timing and good defensive responsibility on display here:

Masashi Kumura's intercepting jabs against Suzuki pic.twitter.com/AGXz6O7FJE — Shy Jazz (@jazz_shy) September 8, 2023

Tenshin Nasukawa is just unreasonably fast. Incredible speed on his left hand!

Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0) sparring with former WBO & IBF title challenger Israel González (29-5) in front of the Japanese media.#TEAMTENSHIN | Sep. 18pic.twitter.com/XoDBEr55q8 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) September 8, 2023

There is no universe where this doesn’t end up being a fun fight. Alex Morono’s got weird timing and sneaky power, but can he handle Joaquin Buckley’s mad athleticism?

Strickland’s kick defense is infamously bad. For him to adjust so well to Adesanya and really prioritize that aspect of his game successfully is still the most shocking part of UFC 293 to me.

Strickland did his homework pic.twitter.com/uErNqBZeJ2 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) September 11, 2023

Beautiful post of the lead hand into a cracking cross:

Yeah, this finish got seriously nasty, but there’s great technique on display here too. Pinning the wrist has become such a key strategy in doing damage from mount, and it leads to other great positions like the gift wrap too.

Ananda Wahyu just committed murder via hellbows. That ref is an accomplice. Dear lord #OnePride72 pic.twitter.com/xhyXa5l08E — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 9, 2023

It’s never great when a high kick sneaks through the guard.

I’ve maintained from the beginning, Tiffany van Soest should’ve been a way bigger star than she is in American sports.



Hell of a kickboxing career and ending it on a high note with a highlight reel KO #GLORY88 pic.twitter.com/4h8x6vm7Ry — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) September 9, 2023

Just missed it.

Another angle just dropped pic.twitter.com/bFkdVmYpaR — Dr. Hjönk (@DrHjonk) September 8, 2023

