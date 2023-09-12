Dana White’s Contender Series enters the latter half of Season 7 tonight (Tues., Sept. 12, 2023), once again giving 10 would-be contenders the chance to earn a spot in the Octagon.

The action begins, as it will for the rest of the season, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+,

After a couple weeks of having standards, the Baldfather opened the floodgates again last week. All five victors walked away with contracts; Brendson Ribeiro, Serhiy Sidey, and Dione Barbossa punched their tickets with first-round finishes, while Jean Silva out-warred Kevin Vallejos and Dylan Budka won White over despite stinking out the joint against Chad Hanekom.

Tonight’s lineup is full of returning faces. The main event sees Malik Lewis (6-1), who fell to Trevor Peek almost exactly a year ago, try to even up his DWC record against Peruvian young gun James Llontop (13-2). The onslaught of former kickboxers continues in the co-feature with longtime Glory vet Jhonata Diniz (5-0), who welcomes Eduardo Neves back to the program after “BBZao’s” 2022 loss to Mick Parkin.

Fortis MMA’s Steven Nguyen (7-2) makes his third DWCS bid against AJ Cunningham (10-2), LFA champ Julia Polastri (11-3) returns after two years to fight Patricia Alujas (9-2), and undefeated Jean Matsumoto (13-0) battles Kasey Tanner (6-0) in the opener.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

James Llontop vs. Malik Lewis

Jhonata Diniz vs. Eduardo Neves

Steven Nguyen vs. AJ Cunningham

Julia Polastri vs. Patricia Alujas

Jean Matsumoto vs. Kasey Turner

For more Contender Series news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.