UFC 293: Dricus Du Plessis makes miraculous recovery, snubs ‘amateur’ Adesanya for Sean Strickland title shot

Dricus Du Plessis just told the combat sports community, “I’m ready.”

That declaration came as a surprise to some fans on social media, who reminded “Stillknocks” that he bailed on the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event to celebrate his place atop the middleweight rankings, while also nursing an injured foot suffered in his UFC 290 victory over Robert Whittaker.

“Lol and suddenly the injury is gone,” one fan wrote.

“Yea well makes sense since it’s been over eight weeks since the injury right?” Du Plessis fired back.”

Skipping the UFC 293 headliner did not sit well with UFC President Dana White, but now that Adesanya is no longer calling the shots, the middleweight pecking order has changed. That said, the promotion may opt to have “The Last Stylebender” rematch Sean Strickland after “Tarzan” captured the crown in Sydney.

Du Plessis is not a fan of that idea.

“Me and Strickland had the biggest upsets of 2023 so let’s settle this like men, I’m ready,” the South African slugger wrote on Twitter. “After that Adesanya can get a hiding in Africa I don’t want to fight the amateur that fought on Sat. I want to beat the best Adysanya, take some time and get your shit together first.”

Rematch or not, Du Plessis may take a backseat to the winner of this fight.