UFC fighter arrested in connection with ‘shocking’ armed robbery case, victim torture

Khusein Askhabov is scheduled to make his Octagon return against featherweight veteran Daniel Pineda as part of the upcoming UFC Vegas 80 lineup on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, but it appears that booking is now in jeopardy after “Noncho” was arrested last week in connection with a “shocking” armed robbery in Thailand.

FanSided MMA shared the report from The Phuket News on Monday.

The victim was bound and gagged, then beaten and tortured before the assailants made off with several personal belongings, including a Rolex watch, a GRAFF watch, a MacBook, and a debit card, among other items. It is not yet known what role Askhabov played in the robbery but it appears he was not at the scene of the crime.

That said, the victim told police he was “acquaintances” with the Askhabov brothers, who are charged with “the act of robbery done with cruelty to the extent that others receive it and endangering the body or mind through torture,” under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

The 28 year-old Askhabov (23-1), who was a fixture on the International circuit for promotions like World Warriors Fighting Championship, made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 69 earlier this year, dropping a unanimous decision to 145-pound “Pretty Boy” Jamall Emmers at APEX.

UFC has yet to comment on his arrest.