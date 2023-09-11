‘The division needs to move on’ — Former UFC champ wants Israel Adesanya to make way for ‘fresh matchups’ like Khamzat, Du Plessis

UFC President Dana White is already calling for an immediate rematch between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland in the wake of an upset loss in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Sydney, one that saw “The Last Stylebender” lose his middleweight title to 185-pound contender Sean Strickland.

Maybe White is afraid of this.

But not everyone in the combat sports community is in favor of an instant do-over, including former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. “DC” was working alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan Laura Sanko at the UFC 293 commentary table and shared his post-fight thoughts after the dust settled “Down Under.”

“The last time Izzy lost, all we could speak about was he should be next again,” Cormier said (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I don’t think that this time. I don’t think he should fight for a belt next. I don’t think he should get an automatic rematch. I think the division needs to move on a little bit. It’s like a brand new world, right? Like ‘The Little Mermaid’ — a whole new world. Sean Strickland now opens up the possibility of so many fresh matchups. Cannonier just weighed in also and has a victory over Sean Strickland.”

Dricus Du Plessis is currently ranked No. 1 in the division and former title challenger Paulo Costa will collide with undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next month in Abu Dhabi, giving Strickland a pair of fresh faces for his early 2024 return. In addition, Jared Cannonier is back in the conversation after murdering Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya’s title loss was his second within the last 10 months.

“I’ve got to imagine Dricus Du Plessis will be the next guy, especially after being the one that was supposed to be here [at UFC 293],” Cormier continued. “I’ll tell you, he’s kicking himself in South Africa right now, because if there was a time to get Adesanya, [UFC 293] was the night. There was a lot that goes into this fight, and Sean Strickland did what he was supposed to do. But I figure Du Plessis, unless Khamzat Chimaev just completely wipes out Paulo Costa.”

