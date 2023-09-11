Alex Pereira refuses to take credit for helping Sean Strickland defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Pereira and Strickland became unlikely friends after “Poatan” knocked Sean out cold at UFC 276. They spent time training together leading up to Strickland’s surprise victory over Adesanya in Sydney, Australia. But those training sessions weren’t the key to Strickland’s success, according to Pereira. They just opened the Brazilian’s eyes to how good “Tarzan” really is.

“A lot of you guys were saying that I was backing Sean Strickland just ‘cause we’re buddies now, ‘cause I trained with him,” Pereira said in a new YouTube video. “But here’s what I told you guys: I spent a few days training with Sean Strickland and I got to see how talented he is, strategies, how tough he is. I got a better understanding from this training than from actually fighting him.

“During training we had a lot more room to play around and that’s what I was able to pick up from him and that’s why I was so sure he was gonna win.”

“Another thing,” Pereira added. “So many people are saying, ‘Oh, Sean Strickland trained with Pereira and that’s why he won.’ But let me clarify: I had nothing to do with it, okay? He won on his own. It’s totally his success, because he’s such a dedicated guy with a unique style, and he really showed us what he’s got in his fight with Adesanya.

“So the credit is all his, I had nothing to do with it despite the days we spent training. We didn’t train a lot, but we had some good talks that might have made a difference. Not only for this fight, but for his career in general, and mine too. Whatever he shared with me, I’ve kept it in mind and will surely put into practice.”

Pereira went on to address the idea that Sean Strickland only won because Israel Adesanya didn’t show up that night.

“Clearly, Sean came in and shut his game down,” he said. “He was really smart. He moved forward all the time with and amazing defense. And let’s not forget the precise strikes, he walked less, circled, and landed the best attacks. You all saw the result.”

Strickland will probably have a chance to prove the win wasn’t a fluke, as the UFC sounds eager to set up a rematch with Adesanya. Adesanya’s coach also wants that fight. As for Izzy? We still haven’t heard much from him following the loss, and until that happens we’ll remain in the dark on what was going on with “The Last Stylebender” at UFC 293.