Joe Rogan didn’t make the trip down to Sydney, Australia to catch Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, but you better believe he was watching the fights live stateside.

By the end of Strickland’s unlikely dismantling of “The Last Stylebender” to take the belt, Rogan said he wished he’d been there live to call the fight.

“Unbelievable,” Rogan exclaimed after Strickland won the unanimous decision with 49-46 scores (watch the highlights here). “He did it. That wild motherf—er is the world middleweight champion of the world. God I wish I was there. I wish I was there for that.”

There was little doubt in Joe’s mind that “Tarzan” had done enough to win the fight after the final bell.

“I think it’s 5-0. I think 5-0, I think that’s the new middleweight champion of the world,” he said. “That is f—ing crazy. There’s one round where Izzy might have won. Might have, but I don’t think he did. All those significant strikes, that’s all nonsense. You’re looking at leg kicks that get checked, you can’t count those as significant strikes.”

“Look at the end of it,” he said in awe as they watched replays from the fight. “‘Come on, let’s f—ing go!’ Front kick to the body, and Izzy can’t do s— about it. Just that alone is crazy to watch. Talking s—, ‘Come on you p—y!’ He’s saying ‘Come on you f—ing p—y!’”

Rogan also credited Adesanya for having “class in defeat” after he raised Strickland’s hand, giving the new champion his due.

“The rematch is 100% the big money, and that would be smart to do,” he said.

Dana White seems to agree. The UFC president was already taking about a second fight at the UFC 293 post-fight press conference. Adesanya’s coach said they’d take the rematch next week, but we’ll settle for sometime in early 2024 after both men get a break. Adesanya has been competing at breakneck speed for a while now, and some are pointing to burnout as a potential reason for his flat performance in Sydney.

The win left Rogan and the other co-hosts watching the Fight Companion podcast stunned.

“What world are we living in,” Rogan said. “Wow, he did it. He’s got the UFC middleweight championship around his waist, he beat the best ever in his prime. After he lost to Pereira ... unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

