Aljamain Sterling went fishing for an immediate rematch against Sean O’Malley on Saturday night, but “Suga” ain’t biting.

Sterling and O’Malley fought at UFC 292 in Boston last month, with O’Malley taking the bantamweight belt off the long-time champ with an impressive first round knockout. The loss snapped a nine-fight win streak for “Funkmaster,” but that and a three title defense run wasn’t enough to secure him a rematch against the popular new pink-haired champ.

It hasn’t stopped Aljo from pushing for the fight, though. The former title holder was in Sydney, Australia for UFC 293 and took the opportunity when shown on the broadcast to make another call for a “Suga” shot. Sterling held up his phone, which had the words “Rematch, Suga?” with a bunch of money bags under it.

Cute, but not very effective. O’Malley posted a grinning photo reply where he was holding up his own phone. Written on the screen: “No.”

“If it was close, maybe,” he wrote in the caption.

Marlon Vera, widely regarded as the most likely first challenger for O’Malley, also jumped in on the fun.

“I’m next,” his phone read. We agree, that’s the most likely match-up the UFC will set up for their new star champ. That’s where the real money bags are at.

As for the toughest bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili? He didn’t get in on the phone message game being played during UFC 293. Probably trying to be respectful and not step all over his good friend Aljamain’s call out. Or perhaps he’s accepted that fight won’t happen unless he makes it happen with more undeniable wins.