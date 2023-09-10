Another name is in the mix for Conor McGregor's anticipated return.

It wouldn't be an actual UFC event if former double champion McGregor weren't calling somebody out on social media during the fights. UFC 293 was no different.

Last night (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023), during the UFC 293 main event in which Sean Strickland upset Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight championship via unanimous decision from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia (watch highlights), McGregor ranted about Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

"Ask my bollox that little sausage Volkonovski is no way p4p 1. Silly," McGregor wrote. "That's quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title, tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate."

Twenty minutes later, Volkanovski responded to McGregor by accepting the challenge and throwing out UFC 300 as a potential date.

"Let's do it at UFC 300," Volkanovski wrote.

A prime McGregor vs. prime Volkanovski at Featherweight has been a fantasy matchup that the mixed martial arts (MMA) fanbase has debated for a while now; however, it is just that: fantasy.

There is no way that "Notorious" could ever make 145 lbs again, so if they were actually to fight, it would have to be at Lightweight, but then again, who knows if McGregor can make 155 nowadays?

Plus, Volkanovski is currently in the prime of his career, so a matchup with McGregor would probably not be competitive.

However, UFC is in the business of making money, so it would not be out of the question if McGregor vs. Volkanovski took place at the historic event UFC 300.

Volkanovski is coming off a beat-down of Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 (watch highlights), while McGregor is still waiting for his highly anticipated return after suffering a brutal leg break years back.

The former "champ-champ" has been penciled in to fight Michael Chandler ..you know, since they coached The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 against each other, but as every week passes, it looks like poor "Iron" Mike is getting left in the past.

