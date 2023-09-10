The kid has a name, and it’s Felipe dos Santos.

Two weeks ago, dos Santos was a little known training partner of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He was preparing to fight for a shot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, but that bout fell apart when his opponent missed weight. Most of the time, that tale ends on a sad note: you lose out on your chance, you go home without competing, and you hope the UFC remembers to rebook you sometime in the coming months.

Fortunately for dos Santos, UFC matchmakers were left scrambling when fellow flyweight Kai Kara-France was forced to withdraw from a fight against Manel Kape on UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. Kape has had a pile of bad luck of his own: five of his fights have been canceled over the last year and a half for various reasons. The UFC wanted to keep him on the card, and made an interesting choice: they plucked dos Santos and slotted him on the main card of the Australian pay-per-view.

It looked like a crazy move and borderline promotional malfeasance. Were they really grabbing someone who wasn’t even in the UFC yet to fight the No. 10 ranked flyweight in the promotion? Kape was on a four fight winning streak and a win over Kara-France would have placed him in contention for the flyweight title. Now he was going to fight a raw 7-0 prospect who’d never competed outside of Brazil before.

But most flyweights need time to get within range of hitting 125 pounds, and dos Santos was already there. That made him the most qualified opponent willing to fight for the money the UFC was willing to spend. He was the warm body they needed to stand across from Kape, so he got the call.

A crazy thing happened on UFC 293 fight night, though. “Lipe Detona” came to fight, and gave Manel Kape everything he could handle across three tough rounds. While the judges saw it 30–27, 29–28, and 29–28, those scores don’t capture the grit and violence we witnessed from dos Santos as he went toe to to with the 18-6 Kape. He took everything Kape threw at him, and didn’t hesitate to fire back. At points he stunned “Starboy” with punches, although he wasn’t able to capitalize.

You love to see this sportsmanship post-fight!



Mixed martial arts is great because sometimes you have a mismatch like this on paper that turns into an absolute war because one fighter refuses to go quietly into the night. Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos delivered on that.

Most of these last minute call-ups involving draftees into the UFC end poorly for the new fighters. But it’s hard to criticize the UFC for the booking after witnessing the fireworks it generated tonight. Felipe dos Santos got given a massive opportunity, and he capitalized on it to ensure no one watching will forget his name.

Manel Kape repeatedly referred to his opponent as ‘the kid,’ and then acknowledged he’s a man. At UFC 293, Felipe dos Santos was THE man.

