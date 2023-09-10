 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 293 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With UFC 293 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event middleweight title fight pitting reigning UFC champion Israel Adesanya against brash contender Sean Strickland, a heavyweight co-headliner between knockout artists Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa, and an exciting flyweight scrap involving Manel Kape and undefeated prospect Felipe dos Santos, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 2:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 293 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 293 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Strickland

View all 42 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania