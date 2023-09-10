Sean Strickland delivered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history last night (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023) at UFC 293 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, by knocking off Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight championship (watch HERE).

In addition to Adesanya’s main event meltdown, UFC 293 played host to a collection of high-tilt matchups that produced memorable knockouts and submissions. Check out some of the action below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Kevin Jousset made good on his Octagon debut with a submission victory over Conor McGregor’s long-time training partner (watch HERE)

Submission specialist Gabriel Miranda put a quick stop to veteran featherweight Shane Young with a 59-second rear-naked choke

Alexander Volkov stunned Tai Tuivasa in the heavyweight co-main event with a super-rare Ezekiel choke (watch HERE)

Heavyweight knockout artist Justin Tafa went to work with a blistering first-round finish over Austen Lane

Australia’s own Tyson Pedro showed up in style with a vicious first-round knockout over Anton Turkalj (highlights HERE)

Carlos Ulberg won his fifth-straight at light heavyweight with a buzzer-beating submission that was overturned after a rare video replay (watch it HERE)

Octagon newcomer Felipe dos Santos turned in an incredible debut performance, but ultimately game up short in a dog fight opposite flyweight contender Manel Kape

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 293 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Performance of the Night: Justin Tafa

Performance of the Night: Sean Strickland

For complete UFC 293 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.