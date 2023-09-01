UFC Paris staredown videos: Gane vs. Spivac, Fiorot vs. Namajunas face off at weigh ins

Two top 5 heavyweights clash in tomorrow's #UFCParis main event @Ciryl_Gane vs Serghei Spivac [ Saturday | 3pmET / 12pmPT Main Card | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jDTwnLZKcw

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its ceremonial weigh ins earlier today in advance of the upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sept. 2 at Accor Arena in France. All the top names from this weekend’s lineup were in attendance — and squared off — including heavyweight headliners Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac, as well as flyweight co-headliners Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

Have a look:

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac:

Two top 5 heavyweights clash in tomorrow's #UFCParis main event @Ciryl_Gane vs Serghei Spivac



[ Saturday | 3pmET / 12pmPT Main Card | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/jDTwnLZKcw — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2023

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas:

Expecting a banger in our flyweight co-main event @ManonFiorot_MMA vs @RoseNamajunas



[ Saturday | 3pmET / 12pmPT Main Card | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/uJF9cWNhNf — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2023

