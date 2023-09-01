 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris staredown videos: Gane vs. Spivac, Fiorot vs. Namajunas face off at weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its ceremonial weigh ins earlier today in advance of the upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sept. 2 at Accor Arena in France. All the top names from this weekend’s lineup were in attendance — and squared off — including heavyweight headliners Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac, as well as flyweight co-headliners Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

Have a look:

HOMETOWN HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Accor Arena in Paris, France, on Sat., Sept. 2, 2023, with two-time Heavyweight title challenger (and current No. 2-ranked contender), Ciryl Gane, returning to action to take on No. 7-seeded contender, Serghei Spivac, in a hard-hitting showdown. In UFC Paris’ ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former women’s Strawweight queenpin, Rose Namajunas, will pack on 10 pounds and lock horns with No. 2-seeded division contender, Manon Fiorot.

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac:

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas:

