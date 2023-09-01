Rose Namajunas side-by-side pic: Flyweight (125) vs Strawweight (115) for UFC Paris

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas will make her Flyweight debut against 125-pound veteran Manon Fiorot at the upcoming UFC Paris event on ESPN+, scheduled for tomorrow (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Namajunas successfully made weight at the UFC Paris early weigh ins on Friday (get full results here), tipping the scale at 125 pounds (same as Fiorot). So how does she stack up at Flyweight compared to her previous weight class of 115 pounds?

Here’s Flyweight (125 pounds) for UFC Paris against Strawweight (115 pounds) for UFC 274:

Here’s Fiorot weighing in:

125 for Manon Fiorot pic.twitter.com/Yu5hHKcLl7 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 1, 2023

Namajunas vs. Fiorot will serve as the UFC Paris co-main event.

Namajunas (11-5) has not competed since losing a split decision to longtime rival Carla Esparza at the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in May 2022, a widely-panned performance that cost “Thug” the strawweight title.

Esparza would go on to surrender the strap to Zhang Weili at UFC 281.

Fiorot (10-1) made her Octagon debut at UFC Fight Island 8 by finishing Victoria Leonardo with a second-round technical knockout. The French “Beast” remains undefeated under the UFC banner and is currently ranked No. 3 at 125 pounds.

Expect fireworks tomorrow in Paris.

