Live: UFC Paris ceremonial weigh ins video

With the UFC Paris early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and all 22 fighters making their respective marks without incident (get full results here), the cast and crew of this weekend’s (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Accor Arena for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Gane is looking to rebound from his UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones.

“At first I was really disappointed, and that’s why we went back to the gym really quickly,” Gane said at the UFC Paris media day (via MMA Junkie). “Everything we need to change, we did it. We changed a lot of things around. I think I have to be more focused on me, just me, and not around me, and this is exactly what we did. Preparing for this fight, during the camp of Jon Jones, this added a lot of experience for me even if I lost my fight. It was a big experience for me as a fighter, but also as a human and a person. Every experience that’s painful builds you stronger.”

