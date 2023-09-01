Live: UFC Paris early weigh ins results | Gane vs. Spivac

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Paris mixed martial arts (MMA) event, LIVE at 3 a.m. ET from inside the promotion’s host hotel in Paris, France. We’ll have real-time results and updates below, even if you are too busy sleeping to read them, but at least you have something to look forward to when you wake up! The good news for all the East Coast sleepyheads is that Ciryl Gane, Serghei Spivac, Rose Namajunas, Manon Fiorot, and the rest of the UFC Paris cast and crew will head to the nearby Accor Arena for the ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 11 a.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC Paris early weigh ins text results below:

UFC Paris Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane () vs. Serghei Spivac (256)

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125)

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

145 lbs.: William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri ()

145 lbs.: Caolan Loughran (136) vs. Taylor Lapilus (135)

UFC Paris Preliminary Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle () vs. Joselyne Edwards ()

170 lbs.: Ange Loosa () vs. Rhys McKee (171)

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)

140 lbs.: Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) vs. Zarah Fairn ()

