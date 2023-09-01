Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean O’Malley wants to clear the air about UFC 292.

O’Malley’s first position as headliner also saw him capture the UFC Bantamweight title via second-round knockout, dethroning Aljamain Sterling with a perfectly placed counter punch (watch here). “Suga” absolutely rose to the occasion, seemingly making himself a star in the process. When UFC President Dana White whispered in his ear a promise of riches following the knockout, it sure seemed like White was confident in the star power of his new champion.

Henry Cejudo and his sources were less impressed. According to the former double champion, O’Malley moved between 300-350k pay-per-view (PPV) buys. Those are decent numbers, but they aren’t exactly justifying the Conor McGregor comparisons. Unsurprisingly, O’Malley was quick to refute those claims and question the alleged sources of “The Messenger.” According to the new champion, “The Suga Show” sold north of 570k buys. He also snuck in an extra dig at Cejudo’s drawing power, claiming the Olympian managed just 135k buys in his own title bid versus “The Funkmaster.”

Henry sayin Me and Aljo “only” did 350k ppv according to his (girlfriend ) source. I just talked to the ufc and I heard upwards of 570k … legit no kizzy not making this up heard Aljo vs Henry did 135k. Also Henry 5’2 lol — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 31, 2023

Currently, it’s almost impossible to know exactly how well a PPV does. Google Trends can be studied, and certain insiders are trustworthy enough, but there’s no real evidence unless UFC or Endeavor release a statement to brag about one that sells particularly well. For most of us on the outside, knowing whether Cejudo or O’Malley’s numbers are are more on track is guesswork!

Regardless, Cejudo of course had the last word, going full cringe in an attempt to talk himself into a second title shot.

Sean you leave your chin more wide open than your wack ass marriage. I would have you eating thru a McGregor coke-straw. Sign the Contract bitch. https://t.co/7dOpH8SVPO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 1, 2023

Insomnia

Demetrious Johnson rolling up the over 30 competition is not at all surprising. He’s not at his peak anymore, but “Mighty Mouse” is still really slick!

Mighty Mouse goes 6-0 to become the IBJJF Master’s World Champion! — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) August 31, 2023

Mighty Mouse going off at IBJJF Worlds pic.twitter.com/QYOJN6FDnx — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 1, 2023

Derrick Lewis, champion of the hot mic.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 seems to be confirmed for the Flyweight belt. A guaranteed banger!

I’ll admit to be crusty and jaded enough that few fighters really get me amped up and hype for a fight — Jiri Prochazka is a massive exception.

I don’t like the idea of getting beaten up by a guy in costume.

Someone is going to get their ass beat by a frog pic.twitter.com/eDe8mX5k2M — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 31, 2023

It’s been a difficult year for established champions. Can Valentina Shevchenko pull an Izzy and reverse course?

Just realized that outside of Alexander Volkanovski, who is coming up on four years as the UFC featherweight champion, Leon Edwards is the only other UFC champion who's current reign has lasted for more than a year, a mark that he eclipsed nine days ago. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 30, 2023

This is good, but it’s not the “I DEMAND A TITLE SHOT!” tweet that Merab Dvalishvili should be writing.

I don't get what the problem is . There is no question of who should fight for title now - It's Aljo or me. — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 31, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Some level change feints lead into a perfect cross-same side kick combination:

Man that was smooth pic.twitter.com/kqNrrX5Lzt — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) August 31, 2023

I feel like a lot of modern fight fans don’t know or appreciate the name Karo Parisyan. His clinch takedowns were no joke, and he really opened eyes as to what could be done in that realm.

A pioneer of Judo in MMA pic.twitter.com/uH9PSufZWI — Miguel Class (@MigClass) August 31, 2023

The Brian Ebersole UFC era was brief but entertaining.

Random Land

Midnight Music: Soul, 2006

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.