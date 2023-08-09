Mike Perry to remain ‘The Face of BKFC,’ re-signs with promotion on multi-fight deal

Mike Perry’s combat sports free agency period has officially ended.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) announced today (Wed., Aug. 9, 2023) that “Platinum” Perry (4-0 in BKB, 14-8 in MMA) has re-signed to a multi-fight agreement with the promotion. Perry, 31, discovered newfound success in the BKB world after parting ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021.

“I am absolutely thrilled to make the announcement today of ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry re-signing with BKFC,” BKFC President, David Feldman, said via press release. “His presence in our promotion has truly galvanized the company.

“For the last couple of months, I’ve been contacted every day from fans and the media inquiring about when he was fighting next,” he concluded. “With this announcement today, we can finalize plans for his highly anticipated return to the squared circle.”

Perry’s last fight was his biggest yet in BKB. The Flint, Mich. native welcomed former UFC Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, to the gloveless combat world in the main event of BKFC 41, winning via a second round technical knockout this past April 2023 (watch highlights). If the win wasn’t enough of a moment for Perry, the aftermath very well superseded it when Conor McGregor entered the ring for an impromptu staredown.

Before taking out Rockhold, Perry earned an equally, if not more, impressive victory over longtime top Bellator Welterweight contender, Michael “Venom” Page. The pair battled it out in front of Page’s London, England hometown faithful, resulting in a majority decision for the American (watch highlights).

Perry has become somewhat of a special attraction for the promotion, especially after his most recent win. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who BKFC can put in front of him to keep generating high levels of interest.