Dana White praises ‘brilliant’ Logan Paul, doesn’t hate Jake Paul: ‘He’s just trying to get attention’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, has differing opinions on the Paul brothers.

Historically, White hasn’t been all too complimentary of Jake Paul, going as far as to tell the media not to ask about him during post-fight press conferences. Paul continued his winning ways against mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, defeating Nate Diaz via a unanimous decision this past weekend (watch highlights).

The win was Paul’s fifth against a former UFC star (7-1 overall in boxing) and for White, he’s had nothing bad to say about Diaz or Paul in the aftermath.

“I don’t f—king hate Jake Paul,” White said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “Jake Paul is one of those guys that — he’s a young kid and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention and he’s doing his thing. Whatever. It’s all good (laughs).

“The brother (Logan) is f—king brilliant,” he added. “The brother is f—king raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid is really making some big moves, and KSI (Olajide Olatunji) too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

The older Paul brother, Logan, and KSI entered a partnership with UFC earlier in 2023 that allows his Prime hydration drink as a sponsor for the promotion. Paul has put more of his combat sports career focus into professional wrestling in recent years, joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, Paul is now scheduled to re-enter the boxing ring against Dillon Danis in Manchester, England on Oct. 14, 2023. The match will be Paul’s first since boxing to a no-decision in a June 2021 exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (watch highlights).

