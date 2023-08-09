Jake Paul confused how Nate Diaz ‘hurt anybody’ in MMA career with punches: ‘The s—t didn’t hurt at all’

Jake Paul felt no danger in his boxing match with Nate Diaz in Dallas, Texas this past weekend (Aug. 5, 2023).

Diaz finally made his anticipated debut as a professional boxer at Middleweight against “The Problem Child” Paul inside the American Airlines Center. Despite his best efforts, Diaz ultimately fell short via a 10-round unanimous decision against Paul (watch highlights). The win kept the 26-year-old Paul undefeated at 5-0 (7-1 overall in boxing) against former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

Having now felt the power of Diaz firsthand, Paul is surprised that Stockton’s finest dealt damage to any past opponent, specifically highlighting Diaz’s old rival, Conor McGregor, who Paul has expressed interest in boxing.

“Guy’s lost it, he’s lost it,” Paul said of McGregor on IMPAULSIVE. “I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I seen what like Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him, like bro. How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career? F—king dropping these guys, hitting Conor and Conor’s wobbling into the cage. I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the s—t didn’t hurt at all.

“The heavier gloves are actually more dangerous,” he continued. “Because would you rather get hit with a 10-pound sledgehammer or a five-pound sledgehammer? Also, a bigger surface area, the trauma gets passed into a bigger surface area, which creates more of an impact on your head.”

Diaz has been much more of a “club and sub” type of fighter throughout his 34-fight MMA career, finishing only five of his wins by knockout or technical knockout and 12 by submission. Paul, on the other hand, has four knockouts out of his seven wins and nearly put Diaz away in round five of their match with a big knockdown. The pair have since floated around the idea of facing each other in an MMA rematch.

