Denied! Khabib refuses to train Elon Musk for billionaire battle against Meta ‘extremist’ Mark Zuckerberg

Former UFC 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the most dominant lightweight in the history of MMA, so it’s no surprise to learn that Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, who is obsessed with the letter “X” (or perhaps Roman Numerals), was interested in training with “The Eagle” ahead of his Mark Zuckerberg fight.

It’s being called “Battle of the Billionaires” but it feels more like a collaborative, non-fighting endeavor (mommy’s orders) to keep the media talking about Twitter and Facebook.

Unfortunately for Musk, the retired Nurmagomedov declined the opportunity to participate in the ongoing publicity stunt, according to Russian news agency TASS.com. After all, those Dagestani sheep won’t feed themselves.

TASS also revealed Meta was too “extremist” to be legalized in Russia.

“Khabib is a man of his own convictions and obviously treats what he has dedicated his life to very faithfully,” Russian fight promoter Vladimir Khryunov told TASS. “It’s about his vision and the integrity of the sport and life in general. This is why I believe he made the right decision, much respect to Khabib.”

Despite the absence of “The Eagle,” Musk has this former UFC champ to fall back on.

Not surprisingly, UFC President Dana White is looking to promote the Muskerberg fight under MMA rules with proceeds of the $100 pay-per-view (PPV) price tag going to charity. I’m not sure the Endeavor board of directors is a charitable organization but hey; we shouldn't let ourselves get bogged down with the finer details.

