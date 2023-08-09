Aljamain Sterling leaks Sean O’Malley DMs, UFC 292 side bet ahead of Aug. 19 title fight

When your opponent slides into your DMs attempting to trash talk • https://t.co/i8xGr7OAR4 pic.twitter.com/rxA7E2c4Ap

First one to shoot is a dusty sugary b*tch.

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his 135-pound title against No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley in the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, locked and loaded for Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston.

And it seems “Suga” is getting a head start on the pre-fight trash talk.

“Sean O’Malley slides into my DMs: ‘Hey champ, saw you on TV, you looked hella nervous.’ And then I sent him two voices notes, just obnoxiously laughing,” Sterling said. “Like, fake laughs, obviously, but just being a clown.”

“At the end of this I said, 100 bucks to whoever gets the first takedown,” Sterling continued. “He said, ‘deal,’ so we’ll see if he actually obliges and tries to shoot and tries to wrestle with me because it might be an early night for that guy.”

O’Malley was taken down six times in his controversial win over Petr Yan.

Sterling, who boasts more than 30 takedowns in his UFC career, is a two-time NCAA Division III All-American out of SUNY Cortland and was recently labeled “most dangerous bantamweight ever” who throws “spazzy things” (according to this coach).

