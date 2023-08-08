Challenge Accepted! Demetrious Johnson plans grappling match vs. 260-pound meathead podcaster Bradley Martyn

Demetrious Johnson isn’t afraid of Bradley Martyn’s challenge.

Internet bodybuilder and podcaster, Martyn, has attracted attention within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in recent weeks after continually challenging his fighter guests to sparring sessions or other types of fight simulations. The most notable was Nate Diaz, who laughed off the idea, and went viral to an extent.

Brendan Schaub went on Martyn’s show after Diaz and it led to the discussion of how Martyn would fair against a Flyweight. Well, fight fans might get to find out as the all-time best in that weight class, Johnson, is up for the task.

“It’s funny, you know,” Johnson said on Henry Cejudo’s YouTube channel. “He’s 265 pounds, he’s a bodybuilder, so obviously he has got the weight advantage. But at the end of the day, that’s the beautiful thing about grappling. It’s not about weight, it’s about technique, and we’re going to try to grapple.

“I told Brendan Schaub that I want to make it happen,” he continued. “I’m busy doing other things right now, but when I get back from all my vacation I’m going to fly down to Calabasas and we’re gonna roll, man. I’m gonna roll him up.”

The 36-year-old Johnson’s MMA future is in question after achieving about all he possibly can. Still the reigning ONE Championship Flyweight kingpin, Johnson (25-4-1) successfully defended his title in a May 2023 trilogy against Adriano Moraes, which he won via a unanimous decision to go 2-1 in their series.

If “Mighty Mouse” does get his hands on Martyn, it won’t be the first time Johnson has been involved in a freakshow match up. In March 2022, Johnson took on star Muay Thai champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a mixed-rules bout. He won via a second round rear-naked choke (watch highlights).